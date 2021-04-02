From emerging artists to staples of alternative music, this week’s Song Of The Day selections have a dash of everything. We wrap up the month of March with lessons about self-confidence and take you into the month of April with some humor and swagger. KXT’s Music Director, Gini Mascorro is your captain for this trip, and I’m your traffic coordinator with the green light to commence our music-discovery journey.

And we’re off!

MONDAY, 3/29/21: Beabadoobee – Last Day On Earth

London-based Bea Kristi, better known as Beabadoobee, joined efforts with Matty Healy and George Daniel of The 1975 for this 90’s tinged-tune. This earworm is a luminous conceptualization of what we might’ve done differently if only we could have predicted the pandemic. This single is off her latest EP Our Extended Play out later this year.

TUESDAY, 3/30/2021: Guided By Voices – Free Agents

Writer’s block? Guided by Voices’ frontman, Robert Pollard has never heard of it. “Free Agents” comes from the band’s 33rd album(!!), Earth Man Blues. With 3 full-length albums behind them in just the past year, GBV has not been away for long but we celebrate their mighty return, nonetheless. Here at their most Zen-like “Free Agents,” is a whip-smart and hook-filled ride through the windmills of Pollard’s mind. “

WEDNESDAY, 3/31/21: Ron Gallo – YOU ARE ENOUGH

As comforting as it is to know you are loved, Ron Gallo’s “You Are Enough” recognizes that taking a giant leap of faith in yourself might be the most arduous one of them all. “No one’s ever gonna fill you up like you can.” Preach it, Brother Ron!

THURSDAY, 4/1/21: Rufus Wainwright – April Fools

If prank-free levity is what you need at the arrival of April, chuckle along to this 1998 jewel from singer-songwriter, Rufus Wainwright. While here, marvel at British director Sophie Muller’s stylishly shot video for “April Fools” featuring cameos from Gwen Stefani and Hole bassist, Melissa Auf der Maur.

FRIDAY, 4/2/21: Goldfrapp – Fly Me Away

The forecast for Friday is disco sprinkles, heavy on the synth, with a touch of magic thrown in for good measure. Jettison this week’s worries and time-trip back to this 2005 release from Goldfrapp’s Supernature. “Fly Me Away” is an ode to escapism which we all could use.

And our spanking new April playlist below.

