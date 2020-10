In honor of Local Music Month, we’re giving away a 5-pack of local albums on vinyl:

Doug Burr — On Promenade

Kyoto Lo-Fi — It’s An O.K. Life

Motorcade — Motorcade

Secrecies — Secrecies

The Baptist Generals — Jackleg Devotional To The Heart

Enter before 11:59pm CT on Monday, November 2 for the chance to win the vinyl 5-pack. Winner will be notified by 5pm CT on Tuesday, November 3. Official KXT contest rules can be found here. Good luck!