Vinyl Giveaway: Local Buzz Vol 2.

Once again, Field Day Records has partnered up with Four Corners Brewing for Local Buzz: Vol 2! This year the limited edition record features music from two local acts, Kyoto Lo-Fi and The Fieros, on clear vinyl splattered with that signature Local Buzz-yellow.
Enter the form below before 11:59pm CT on Monday, September 7 for your chance to win Local Buzz: Vol. 2. Winners will be notified via email by 5pm on Tuesday, September 8. Winners will receive prize through the mail. Official KXT contest rules can be found here. Good luck!
Fill out my online form.