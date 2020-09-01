Vinyl Giveaway: Local Buzz Vol 2.

Once again, Field Day Records has partnered up with Four Corners Brewing for Local Buzz: Vol 2! This year the limited edition record features music from two local acts, Kyoto Lo-Fi and The Fieros, on clear vinyl splattered with that signature Local Buzz-yellow.

Enter the form below before 11:59pm CT on Monday, September 7 for your chance to win Local Buzz: Vol. 2. Winners will be notified via email by 5pm on Tuesday, September 8. Winners will receive prize through the mail. Official KXT contest rules can be found here. Good luck!