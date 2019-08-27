Win VIP Tickets to KXT Turns 10 feat. Grace Potter

Enter before 11:59pm CT on Thursday, August 29 for the chance to win two VIP tickets to KXT Turns 10 featuring Grace Potter and special guest Devon Gilfillian!

VIP tickets include:

Separate VIP entrance

Access to private VIP area with optimal view of the stage

Private cash bar

Winners will be notified by 5pm CT on Friday, August 30. Official KXT contest rules can be found here. Good luck!

<a href="https://kera.wufoo.com/forms/zgc58yi0z8e12p/def/entsource=wordpress" rel="nofollow">Fill out my Wufoo form!</a>

Psst. Want to be the opener at KXT Turns 10? Enter the KXT Tiny Cake Contest! More info here.