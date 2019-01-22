What’s New with Gini Mascorro – January 21, 2019

Monday, January 21, 2019
Highlights from this week’s show:
Yola – “Faraway Look”
Steve Gunn – “Vagabond”
Here’s the full playlist:
E.B. The Younger – “Used To Be”
Guster – “Overexcited”
Bayonne – “Drastic Measures”
Moving Panoramas – “ADD Heart”
The Cranberries – “All Over Now”
The Decemberists – “Traveling On”
J.S. Ondara – “Saying Goodbye”
Mercury Rev – “Sermon” (feat. Margo Price)
Steve Gunn – “Vagabond”
Yola – “Faraway Look”
Strand Of Oaks – “Weird Ways”
Quaker City Night Hawks – “Better In The Morning”
Shovels & Rope – “The Wire”
Jenna Clark – “Leaving Kind”
Nick Waterhouse – “Song For Winners”