This Week On World Cafe: Jan. 7-11

Monday, January 07, 2019 – Lawrence

Clyde Lawrence’s first songwriting contribution was for the film Miss Congeniality at the age of four. His sister, Gracie Lawrence, stars in a CBS series with Sturgill Simpson and Leslie Odom Jr. Together they front the vocal pop group, Lawrence. Tune in to hear them talk about their new album, Living Room, and perform live.

Tuesday, January 08, 2019 – Rubblebucket

Rubblebucket is a fun and dancy brass-based band led by Alex Toth and Kalmia Traver. When they started making their latest album, Kal and Alex were romantic partners. By the end, they weren’t. The two musicians share what it was like to make a record while breaking up, and Rubblebucket performs some of the songs that resulted.

Wednesday, January 09, 2019 – ENCORE: Steve Perry

Steve Perry fronted the band Journey during their 1980s heyday, singing unforgettable hits like “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Open Arms”. After quitting the band in 1987, Steve couldn’t even listen to music for a while. On this encore edition of World Cafe, Steve Perry explains what brought him back to music after almost 25 years.

Thursday, January 10, 2019 – Elephant Sessions

They hail from the Highlands of Scotland and have been known to break a floor or two (literally) with their bold and forward-facing approach to traditional Scottish music. The instrumental band Elephant Sessions are our guests, or really we are theirs, as World Cafe visits Glasgow in the next installation of our Sense of Place series.

Friday, January 11, 2019 – J Mascis

Dinosaur Jr. frontman J Mascis performs solo on the next World Cafe. But, solo for J doesn’t mean quiet, acoustic campfire songs. J rocks a couple of tunes from his latest solo album, Elastic Days, as well as a fuzz-drenched Dinosaur Jr. classic. Enjoy this mini-concert from J Mascis.

