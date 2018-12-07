The KXT Local Show — December 6, 2018

Thursday, December 6, 2018
Highlights from the show:
French 75 – “Down”
Cynnamon – “Vienna”
Ryan Forbes – “Bliss”
Remy Reilly – “No One Knows”
Here’s the full playlist from this week’s show:
Cameron Matthew Ray – “Here For You”
Songbird Jones – “Big Moon”
Picnic Lightning – “Ten Million Thoughts”
Francine Thirteen – “Psalm of the Knife”
Charley Crockett – “Change Yo’ Mind”
Cynnamon – “Vienna”
Jacob Metcalf – “Ein Berliner”
The Orbans – “New Dress”
Remy Reilly – “No One Knows”
Leon Bridges, Gary Clark, Jr., Jon Batiste – “Ohio”
French 75 – “Down”
Doug Burr – “White Night, Black Light”
Kinsley August – “Heart of Electricity”
Ryan Forbes – “Bliss”
The Cush – “Summer’s Gone”