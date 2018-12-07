The KXT Local Show — December 6, 2018



Thursday, December 6, 2018

Highlights from the show:

French 75 – “Down”

Cynnamon – “Vienna”

Ryan Forbes – “Bliss”

Remy Reilly – “No One Knows”

Here’s the full playlist from this week’s show:

Cameron Matthew Ray – “Here For You”

Songbird Jones – “Big Moon”

Picnic Lightning – “Ten Million Thoughts”

Francine Thirteen – “Psalm of the Knife”

Charley Crockett – “Change Yo’ Mind”

Cynnamon – “Vienna”

Jacob Metcalf – “Ein Berliner”

The Orbans – “New Dress”

Remy Reilly – “No One Knows”

Leon Bridges, Gary Clark, Jr., Jon Batiste – “Ohio”

French 75 – “Down”

Doug Burr – “White Night, Black Light”

Kinsley August – “Heart of Electricity”

Ryan Forbes – “Bliss”

The Cush – “Summer’s Gone”

Listen to The KXT Local Show with Amy Miller every Thursday at 7pm on KXT!