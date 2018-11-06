What’s New with Gini Mascorro — November 5, 2018

Monday, November 5, 2018

Highlights from this week’s show:

Frankie Leonie – “Taking All The Good Out Of The Bye”

Sam Fender – “That Sound”

Laura Jean Anderson – “Love You Most”

Carl Broemel – “Rain Check”

Here’s the full playlist:

Pedro The Lion – “Yellow Bike”

Adia Victoria – “Dope Queen Blues”

Sam Fender – “That Sound”

Le Butcherettes – “strongENOUGH”

Frances Cone – “Arizona”

Iron & Wine – “Last Of Your Rock N Roll Heroes”

Ryan Culwell – “Can You Hear Me”

Frankie Leonie – “Taking All The Good Out Of The Bye”

Briston Maroney – “Under My Skin”

Sara Bareilles – “Armor”

Matthew Dear – “What You Don’t Know”

Laura Jean Anderson – “Love You Most”

Sharon Van Etten – “Comeback Kid”

Carl Broemel – “Rain Check”

The Revivalists – “All My Friends”

Edie Brickell & The New Bohemians – “What Makes You Happy”

