What’s New with Gini Mascorro — November 5, 2018

Monday, November 5, 2018
Highlights from this week’s show:
Frankie Leonie – “Taking All The Good Out Of The Bye”
Sam Fender – “That Sound”
Laura Jean Anderson – “Love You Most”
Carl Broemel – “Rain Check”
Here’s the full playlist:
Pedro The Lion – “Yellow Bike”
Adia Victoria – “Dope Queen Blues”
Sam Fender – “That Sound”
Le Butcherettes – “strongENOUGH”
Frances Cone – “Arizona”
Iron & Wine – “Last Of Your Rock N Roll Heroes”
Ryan Culwell – “Can You Hear Me”
Frankie Leonie – “Taking All The Good Out Of The Bye”
Briston Maroney – “Under My Skin”
Sara Bareilles – “Armor”
Matthew Dear – “What You Don’t Know”
Laura Jean Anderson – “Love You Most”
Sharon Van Etten – “Comeback Kid”
Carl Broemel – “Rain Check”
The Revivalists – “All My Friends”
Edie Brickell & The New Bohemians – “What Makes You Happy”