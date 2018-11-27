What’s New with Gini Mascorro — November 26, 2018

Monday, November 26, 2018

Highlights from this week’s show:

Oscar DeLaughter – “Grand Prize”

<a href="http://oscardelaughter.bandcamp.com/album/self-titled">Self-Titled by Oscar DeLaughter</a>

Cass McCombs – “Sleeping Volcanoes”

Ruston Kelly – “Faceplant”

Sunflower Bean – “Come For Me”

Here’s the full playlist:

Mumford & Sons – “Rose Of Sharon”

Sharon Van Etten – “Comeback Kid”

John Grant – “He’s Got His Mother’s Hips”

Ider – “Mirror”

Cass McCombs – “Sleeping Volcanoes”

Girlpool – “Hire”

Adrian Quesada – “One Woman Man” (feat. David Hidalgo & Aaron Frazer)

Kacey Musgraves – “High Horse”

Ruston Kelly – “Faceplant”

Sunflower Bean – “Come For Me”

Oscar DeLaughter – “Grand Prize”

The Good, The Bad & The Queen – “Merrie Land”

Vista Wolf – “Faded Out”

Aaron Lee Tasjan – “End Of The Day”

The Teskey Brothers – “I Get Up”

Jacob Banks – “Unknown (To You)”

