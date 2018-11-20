What’s New with Gini Mascorro — November 19, 2018

Monday, November 19, 2018
Highlights from this week’s show:

 

Charles Bradley – “Victim Of Love (Electric Version)”

Tash Sultana – “Cigarettes”

Hozier – “Movement”

Starcrawler – “Hollywood Ending”

Here’s the full playlist:

Laura Gibson – “Tenderness”

John Grant – “Love Is Magic”

Adia Victoria – “Dope Queen Blues”

The Avett Brothers – “Roses And Sacrifice”

SOAK – “Everybody Loves You”

Island – “The Day I Die”

Echo & The Bunnymen – “Rescue (Transformed)”

Morrissey – “Back On The Chain Gang”

Kate Bush – “How To Be Invisible (Remastered)”

George Ezra – “Shotgun”

Le Butcherettes – “strong/ENOUGH”

 

