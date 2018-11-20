What’s New with Gini Mascorro — November 19, 2018

Monday, November 19, 2018
Highlights from this week’s show:
Charles Bradley – “Victim Of Love (Electric Version)”
Tash Sultana – “Cigarettes”
Hozier – “Movement”
Starcrawler – “Hollywood Ending”
Here’s the full playlist:
Charles Bradley – “Victim Of Love (Electric Version)”
Laura Gibson – “Tenderness”
John Grant – “Love Is Magic”
Tash Sultana – “Cigarettes”
Adia Victoria – “Dope Queen Blues”
The Avett Brothers – “Roses And Sacrifice”
SOAK – “Everybody Loves You”
Island – “The Day I Die”
Hozier – “Movement”
Echo & The Bunnymen – “Rescue (Transformed)”
Morrissey – “Back On The Chain Gang”
Kate Bush – “How To Be Invisible (Remastered)”
Starcrawler – “Hollywood Ending”
George Ezra – “Shotgun”
Le Butcherettes – “strong/ENOUGH”