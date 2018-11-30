The KXT Local Show — November 29, 2018



Thursday, November 29, 2018

Highlights from the show:

Charley Crockett – “That’s How I Got to Memphis”

(See more from his recent KXT Live Studio Session!)

Scarlett Deering – “A Lullaby”

<a href="http://scarlettdeering.bandcamp.com/album/there-is-a-moon">There Is A Moon by Scarlett Deering</a>

Lion Eye Band – “Big Bad Wolf”

Adrian Lyles – “Nobody Knows My Name”

Here’s the full playlist from this week’s show:

Charley Crockett – “That’s How I Got To Memphis”

The Fibs – “Simply Divine”

Broken Baby – “It’s My Show”

Scarlett Deering – “A Lullaby”

Gollay – “Built For Love”

Lion Eye Band – “Big Bad Wolf”

Garrett Owen – “Distance”

Emma Walsh – “Love Of Mine”

Acid Carousel – “Higher Than The Beatles!”

Bobby Patterson – “I Got More Soul”

Adrian Lyles – “Nobody Knows”

Tyler Hook – “Sleep When I’m Dead”

GOODnGONE – “Unused Ticket”

Sad Cops – “Honey”

Gorden – “Bring On The Waves”

Listen to The KXT Local Show with Amy Miller every Thursday at 7pm on KXT!