The KXT Local Show — November 29, 2018

Thursday, November 29, 2018
Highlights from the show:
(See more from his recent KXT Live Studio Session!)
Here’s the full playlist from this week’s show:
Charley Crockett – “That’s How I Got To Memphis”
The Fibs – “Simply Divine”
Broken Baby – “It’s My Show”
Scarlett Deering – “A Lullaby”
Gollay – “Built For Love”
Lion Eye Band – “Big Bad Wolf”
Garrett Owen – “Distance”
Emma Walsh – “Love Of Mine”
Acid Carousel – “Higher Than The Beatles!”
Bobby Patterson – “I Got More Soul”
Adrian Lyles – “Nobody Knows”
Tyler Hook – “Sleep When I’m Dead”
GOODnGONE – “Unused Ticket”
Sad Cops – “Honey”
Gorden – “Bring On The Waves”