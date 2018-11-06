The KXT Local Show — November 1, 2018

Thursday, November 1, 2018
Highlights from the show:
Here’s the full playlist from this week’s show:
Atlantis Aquarius – “Deja Vudoo”
Oscar DeLaughter – “This Feelin”
Doug Burr – “3356 Romeo”
Junon – “Sleep Deprived”
Sunshine Village – “John & Maree”
Choice – “Mic Check” (feat. Odd Harvey )
Love & War – “Bonsai”
The Hendersons – “Hazy Dream”
Rhett Miller – “Total Disaster”
Salim Nourallah – “Boy In A Record Shop”
Tippy Balady – “Mustard”
The Cush – “Faded Hollow”
Leon Bridges – “River”
Motorcade – “Desertion”
Danielle Angeloni – “Still Burning”