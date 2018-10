What’s New with Gini Mascorro — October 15, 2018

Monday, October 15, 2018

Highlights from this week’s show:

Larry g(EE) — “Losing You”

Broncho — “Keep It In Line”

Tom Morello — “Every Step That I Take” (feat. Portugal. The Man & Whethan)

Le Butcherettes — “strongENOUGH”

Here’s the full playlist:

Your Smith – “The Spot”

Broncho – “Keep It In Line”

Edie Brickell & The New Bohemians – “What Makes You Happy”

Tom Morello – “Every Step That I Take” (feat. Portugal. The Man & Whethan)

Metric – “Now Or Never Now”

Tom Misch – “It Runs Through Me” (feat. De La Soul)

Florence + The Machine – “Sky Full Of Song”

Larry g(EE) – “Losing You”

Chaos Chaos – “Memories”

Cynnamon – “Vienna”

Le Butcherettes – “strongENOUGH”

Death Cab For Cutie – “Northern Lights”

Bernhoft – “Lookalike”

St. Vincent – “Los Ageless”

Maggie Rogers – “Light On”

Rhett Miller – “Total Disaster”

