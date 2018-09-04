What’s New with Gini Mascorro — September 3, 2018

Monday, September 3, 2018

Highlights from this week’s show:

Oh Pep! – “What’s The Deal With David?”

Houses – “Fast Talk”

Ian Sweet – “Hiding”

Wilderado – “Sorrow”

Here’s the full playlist:



Sweet Spirit – “Touch”

Kevin Gordon – “Saint On A Chain”

Lucie Silvas – “Kite”

Ruston Kelly – “Mockingbird”

Boygenius – “Bite The Hand”

Hippo Campus – “Bambi”

Houses – “Fast Talk”

Gregory Alan Isakov – “Dark, Dark, Dark”

Oh Pep! – “What’s The Deal With David?”

Ian Sweet – “Hiding”

John Grant – “Love Is Magic”

Milo Greene – “Move”

J Mascis – “See You At The Movies”

Lonas – “High School Kids”

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – “A Little Honey”

Wilderado – “Sorrow”



