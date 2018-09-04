What’s New with Gini Mascorro — September 3, 2018

Monday, September 3, 2018
Highlights from this week’s show:
Oh Pep! – “What’s The Deal With David?”
Houses – “Fast Talk”
Ian Sweet – “Hiding”
Wilderado – “Sorrow”
Here’s the full playlist:
Sweet Spirit – “Touch”
Kevin Gordon – “Saint On A Chain”
Lucie Silvas – “Kite”
Ruston Kelly – “Mockingbird”
Boygenius – “Bite The Hand”
Hippo Campus – “Bambi”
Houses – “Fast Talk”
Gregory Alan Isakov – “Dark, Dark, Dark”
Oh Pep! – “What’s The Deal With David?”
Ian Sweet – “Hiding”
John Grant – “Love Is Magic”
Milo Greene – “Move”
J Mascis – “See You At The Movies”
Lonas – “High School Kids”
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – “A Little Honey”
Wilderado – “Sorrow”