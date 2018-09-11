What’s New with Gini Mascorro — September 10, 2018

Monday, September 10, 2018
Highlights from this week’s show:
The Bright Light Social Hour – “Trip With Lola”
Hozier – “Nina Cried Power” (feat. Mavis Staples)
Steven A. Clark – “Feel This Way”
Big Data – “Monster” (feat. Jamie Lidell)
Here’s the full playlist:
Edie Brickell & The New Bohemians – “What Makes You Happy”
Bob Moses – “Back Down”
Anna Calvi – “Don’t Beat The Girl Out Of My Boy”
The Bright Light Social Hour – “Trip With Lola”
Hozier – “Nina Cried Power” (feat. Mavis Staples)
Ural Thomas & The Pain – “Slow Down”
Elle King – “Shame”
The Marcus King Band – “Homesick”
Steven A. Clark – “Feel This Way”
Mikaela Davis – “Other Lover”
Sheryl Crow – “Wouldn’t Want To Be Like You” (feat. St. Vincent)
Sam Fender – “Dead Boys”
Big Data – “Monster” (feat. Jamie Lidell)
Houndmouth – “Golden Age”
Mitski – “Nobody”