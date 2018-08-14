What’s New with Gini Mascorro — August 13, 2018

Monday, August 13, 2018

Highlights from this week’s show:

Elle King – “Shame”



Kacey Musgraves – “High Horse”



Mikaela Davis – “Do You Wanna Be Mine?”



Naked Giants – “Everybody Thinks They Know (But No One Really Knows)”

Here’s the full playlist:

Elle King – “Shame”

Vacationer – “Magnetism”

Rubblebucket – “Fruity”

Chance The Rapper – “Work Out”

Lucie Silvas – “Kite”

Father John Misty – “Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All”

Greta Van Fleet – “When The Curtain Falls”

Cut Throat Finches – “New Age”

Kacey Musgraves – “High Horse”

Natalie Prass – “Lost”

Brett Dennen – “Here’s Looking At You, Kid”

Caroline Rose – “Jeannie Becomes A Mom”

Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets – “Tokyo Bay”

Mikaela Davis – “Do You Wanna Be Mine?”

Villagers – “A Trick Of The Light”

Naked Giants – “Everybody Thinks They Know (But No One Really Knows)”

Arctic Monkeys – “Four Out Of Five”

