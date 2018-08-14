What’s New with Gini Mascorro — August 13, 2018

Monday, August 13, 2018
Highlights from this week’s show:
Here’s the full playlist:
Elle King – “Shame”
Vacationer – “Magnetism”
Rubblebucket – “Fruity”
Chance The Rapper – “Work Out”
Lucie Silvas – “Kite”
Father John Misty – “Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All”
Greta Van Fleet – “When The Curtain Falls”
Cut Throat Finches – “New Age”
Kacey Musgraves – “High Horse”
Natalie Prass – “Lost”
Brett Dennen – “Here’s Looking At You, Kid”
Caroline Rose – “Jeannie Becomes A Mom”
Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets – “Tokyo Bay”
Mikaela Davis – “Do You Wanna Be Mine?”
Villagers – “A Trick Of The Light”
Naked Giants – “Everybody Thinks They Know (But No One Really Knows)”
Arctic Monkeys – “Four Out Of Five”