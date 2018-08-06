The KXT Local Show – August 2, 2018



Thursday, August 2, 2018

Highlights from the show:

Small House – “Spectrasonic”

Todd Pipes – “Come Out Fighting”

Here’s the full playlist from this week’s show:

Larry g(EE) f/ Sam Lao – “Central Valley”

Sleepy Zuhoski – “Daydream”

McAllister – “Confidence In Sadness”

Charley Crockett – “Ain’t Gotta Worry Child”

Jenna Clark – “Graceless”

Small House – “Spectrasonic”

Kirby Brown with The Texas Gentlemen – “Gimme A Week”

Cryptolog – “Inside A Wall”

Austin Leach – “Mama”

Sophia Annello – “Won’t Let Go”

Burning Hotels – “Allison”

Todd Pipes – “Come Out Fighting”

Caved Mountains – “Take What’s Mine”

