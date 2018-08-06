The KXT Local Show – August 2, 2018

Thursday, August 2, 2018
Highlights from the show:
Small House – “Spectrasonic”
Todd Pipes – “Come Out Fighting”
Here’s the full playlist from this week’s show:
Larry g(EE) f/ Sam Lao – “Central Valley”
Sleepy Zuhoski – “Daydream”
McAllister – “Confidence In Sadness”
Charley Crockett – “Ain’t Gotta Worry Child”
Jenna Clark – “Graceless”
Small House – “Spectrasonic”
Kirby Brown with The Texas Gentlemen – “Gimme A Week”
Cryptolog – “Inside A Wall”
Austin Leach – “Mama”
Sophia Annello – “Won’t Let Go”
Burning Hotels – “Allison”
Todd Pipes – “Come Out Fighting”
Caved Mountains – “Take What’s Mine”