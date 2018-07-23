This Week on World Cafe: July 23-27

Here’s what’s coming up with week on World Cafe:

Monday, July 23 – ENCORE: Natalie Prass

When the 2016 election took place, Natalie Prass had a new album written, but not yet recorded. Given how she felt after the results came in, you might expect an angry sounding record, but The Future and The Past is filled with a dancey sense of hope. Tune in to hear her talk about the album’s positive vibes, and how Stevie Wonder is partially responsible for them.

Tuesday, July 24 – ENCORE: William Patrick Corgan

Ogilala is William Patrick Corgan’s first solo album. But you probably know better as Smashing Pumpkins frontman, Billy. Corgan’s solo album is the first where he felt comfortable being completely himself. Tune in to hear him talk about the album and perform live.

Wednesday, July 25 – ENCORE: Courtney Barnett

On her latest album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, Courtney Barnett serves up the sort of sharp lyrics and shredded guitars that fans fell in love with on her debut in 2015. She talks about working with Kurt Vile, being married to Jen Cloher — another songwriter — and performs live.

Thursday, July 26 – ENCORE: Dave Lory

Dave Lory met Jeff Buckley in 1993 and co-managed him through his short career. In his new book Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah to Last Goodbye, he shares stories from their time together and remembers the day he got the call that Jeff had drowned at only the age of 30. Listen to the story and hear rare Jeff Buckley performances.

Friday, July 27 – ENCORE: David Crosby

Tune in to hear David Crosby tell stories about The Byrds, Crosby Stills & Nash, Miles Davis, Jackson Browne and his relationship with Joni Mitchell. He also performs music from his latest album, Sky Trails, which was produced by his son, James Raymond. James was given up for adoption and didn’t meet Crosby until he was a grown man.

