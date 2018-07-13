The Local Show – July 12, 2018

Thursday, July 12, 2018
Highlights from the show:
Jacob David Glenn – “The Lonely Side of Love”
Gollay – “The Only One”
Bryce Bangs – “Chasing That Gold”
Here’s the full playlist from this week’s show:
Ari Roar – “Calm Down”
Nick Waterhouse feat. Leon Bridges – “Katchi”
Tyler Hook – “Monsters”
Motorcade – “Recover”
The New Year – “X Off Days”
Acid Carousel – “Spaceships (The Sequel)”
Wesley Jensen – “Color”
Frankie Leonie – “Johnny Cash”
Brave Little Howl – “Tupelo”
Recent Rumors – “Wherever You Are”