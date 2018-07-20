The KXT Local Show – July 19, 2018



Thursday, July 19, 2018

Highlights from the show:

War Party — “Pure Destroyer”

<a href="http://thewarparty.bandcamp.com/album/pure-destroyer">Pure Destroyer by WAR PARTY</a>

Ishi — “Galaxy Child”



Xuan — “We Were Just Talking”



Here’s the full playlist from this week’s show:

War Party – “Pure Destroyer”

Ishi – “Galaxy Child”

The Hope Trust – “Get Right”

Xuan – “We Were Just Talking”

Son Ship – “Intentions”

Vodeo – “Hey Look I’m A DJ”

Hall Johnson – “City Lights”

Sad Cops – “Honey”

Team* – “The Man In A Suit With His Eye To The Sky”

The Fibs – “Simply Divine”

Squeezebox Bandits – “Latin Smoke”

Medicine Man Revival, Texas Gentlemen, and RC & The Gritz – “Breakthrough (D Town Hump)”

Claire Morales – “All That Wanting”

Valise – “Charlie Gray”

James Richard – “Nightmare”

