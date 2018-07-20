The KXT Local Show – July 19, 2018

Thursday, July 19, 2018
Highlights from the show:
War Party — “Pure Destroyer”
Ishi — “Galaxy Child”
Xuan — “We Were Just Talking”
Here’s the full playlist from this week’s show:
War Party – “Pure Destroyer”
Ishi – “Galaxy Child”
The Hope Trust – “Get Right”
Xuan – “We Were Just Talking”
Son Ship – “Intentions”
Vodeo – “Hey Look I’m A DJ”
Hall Johnson – “City Lights”
Sad Cops – “Honey”
Team* – “The Man In A Suit With His Eye To The Sky”
The Fibs – “Simply Divine”
Squeezebox Bandits – “Latin Smoke”
Medicine Man Revival, Texas Gentlemen, and RC & The Gritz – “Breakthrough (D Town Hump)”
Claire Morales – “All That Wanting”
Valise – “Charlie Gray”
James Richard – “Nightmare”