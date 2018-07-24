LIVESTREAM: XPoNential Music Festival

July 24, 2018

Our friends at WXPN are hosting their 25th Annual XPoNential Music Festival this weekend in Camden, New Jersey.

Bringing together a mix of established and up-and-coming artists, XpnFest is your annual one stop to can enjoy your favorite artists and discover emerging talent. The festival lineup includes KXT favorites, like Phoebe Bridgers, JD McPherson, Mondo Cozmo and more. And if you’re bummed you can’t make it on over to the Garden State, we have good news for you: you can livestream the jam-packed festival below, beginning Friday, July 27 at 4pm CT.

Here’s the complete weekend lineup:

Friday, July 27

4:00pm            Swift Technique
4:35pm            Greg Sover Band
5:00pm            The National Reserve
5:30pm            M.A.K.U. Soundsystem
6:00pm            Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
6:55pm            Bermuda Triangle
7:50pm            The Lone Bellow

Saturday, July 28

12:00pm          Katie Frank
12:25pm          Hurry
1:00pm            & More
1:35pm            Natalie Prass
2:20pm            Jupiter & Okwess
3:05pm            Mondo Cozmo
3:55pm            Courtney Marie Andrews
4:45pm            Femi Kuti
5:45pm            Sunflower Bean
6:35pm            Margo Price

Sunday, July 29

12:00pm          Harmony Woods
12:25pm          Devon Gilfillian
1:05pm            Lo Moon
1:55pm             Mt. Joy
2:40pm            Phoebe Bridgers
3:30pm            Darlingside
4:15pm            Tank & The Bangas
5:05pm            Hiss Golden Messenger
5:55pm            Blind Boys Of Alabama
7:00pm            JD McPherson
7:50pm            Josh Ritter