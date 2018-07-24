LIVESTREAM: XPoNential Music Festival

Our friends at WXPN are hosting their 25th Annual XPoNential Music Festival this weekend in Camden, New Jersey.

Bringing together a mix of established and up-and-coming artists, XpnFest is your annual one stop to can enjoy your favorite artists and discover emerging talent. The festival lineup includes KXT favorites, like Phoebe Bridgers, JD McPherson, Mondo Cozmo and more. And if you’re bummed you can’t make it on over to the Garden State, we have good news for you: you can livestream the jam-packed festival below, beginning Friday, July 27 at 4pm CT.

Here’s the complete weekend lineup:

Friday, July 27

4:00pm Swift Technique

4:35pm Greg Sover Band

5:00pm The National Reserve

5:30pm M.A.K.U. Soundsystem

6:00pm Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real

6:55pm Bermuda Triangle

7:50pm The Lone Bellow

Saturday, July 28

12:00pm Katie Frank

12:25pm Hurry

1:00pm & More

1:35pm Natalie Prass

2:20pm Jupiter & Okwess

3:05pm Mondo Cozmo

3:55pm Courtney Marie Andrews

4:45pm Femi Kuti

5:45pm Sunflower Bean

6:35pm Margo Price

Sunday, July 29

12:00pm Harmony Woods

12:25pm Devon Gilfillian

1:05pm Lo Moon

1:55pm Mt. Joy

2:40pm Phoebe Bridgers

3:30pm Darlingside

4:15pm Tank & The Bangas

5:05pm Hiss Golden Messenger

5:55pm Blind Boys Of Alabama

7:00pm JD McPherson

7:50pm Josh Ritter