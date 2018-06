What’s New with Gini Mascorro —July 11, 2018

Monday, June 11, 2018

Highlights from this week’s show:

Here’s the full playlist:

Cullen Omori – “Happiness Reigns”

King Tuff – “Neverending Sunshine”

Ume – “Two Years Sleep”

Low Cut Connie – “All These Kids Are Way Too High”

Maggie Rogers – “Fallingwater”

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – “Hunnybee”

River Whyless – “Born In The Right Country”

Manchester Orchestra – “The Gold” (Nick Waterhouse Remix)

Mikaela Davis – “Other Lover”

Ishi – “Galaxy Child”

King Princess – “1950”

Bombino – “Tehigren”

Claire Morales – “No Telling”

Flasher – “Pressure”

Interpol – “The Rover”

Listen to What’s New with Gini Mascorro every Monday at 7pm on KXT!