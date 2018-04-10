What’s New with Gini Mascorro — April 10, 2018

Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Highlights from this week’s show:

Shannon Shaw – “Broke My Own”

Putting Shannon & The Clams temporarily on the back burner gave frontwoman Shannon Shaw the perfect opportunity to spread her wings and soar into solo territory. So, at the urging of Dan Auerbach, she traveled to Music City and camped out in his Easy Eye Sound studio with some of the very same session players who’d once backed the likes of Dusty, Aretha and Elvis on some of their most iconic releases. With this sweet juju and Ms. Shaw’s sucker-punch of a voice, Shannon In Nashville will introduce the world to her take on the matters of fervid, fleeting love and her back-combed, runny-mascara’ed girl group aesthetic that might have you convinced you were born in the wrong era. Rest assured though, there’s no time like the present and in the avalanche of albums arriving this summer, Ms. Shaw’s full-length debut will dazzle and perhaps inspire you to keep wearing your heart on your sleeve.

St. Vincent – “And Then She Kissed Me”

While we’re on the subject of that girl group aesthetic we love so much, check out our favorite hometown gal turning this Crystals classic on its ear. Available on Universal Love: Wedding Songs Reimagined.

Alice Merton– Lash Out

Thanks to her late-night TV performances and the lifelong wanderlust that yielded her breakthrough mega-hit “No Roots,” 2018’s shaping up to be a mite frenzied for Alice Merton, in the best possible way. The Berlin-based, English-Canadian artist will release her debut EP and open for Vance Joy on the second part of his North American tour and once she crosses that off her list, the mind boggles at the possibilities. While “No Roots” inched her closer to becoming a household name here in the States, the release of “Lash Out” might just be the one to do the trick.

Since the 2015 release of Coming Home, it’s been quite the ride for the Fort Worth crooner Leon Bridges who, during the time he toured the world a few times over, lived out of suitcases and still found the time to collaborate with the likes of the Muppets, Kacey Musgraves, the Texas Gentlemen and Odesza (and to hobnob with President Obama and First Lady Michelle). He’s also managed to stay one of the hardest-working, most level-headed and genuinely personable artists in the biz. May 4 marks the release of his long-awaited sophomore album, Good Thing, and wow, is it ever. Bearing witness to his trajectory as an artist should give his fans a sense of pride and proof that his creative evolution leaves him free to explore every flash of inspiration that sparks his next move.

“Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand”

“Bad Bad News”

Here’s the full playlist:

Alice Merton – “Lash Out”

Albert Hammond, Jr. – “Far Away Truths”

Morgan Saint – “Just Friends”

River Whyless – “Born In The Right Country”

Motel Mirrors – “Things I Learned”

Frank Turner – “Blackout”

Shannon Shaw – “Broke My Own”

Dead Flowers – “For Healing”

Leon Bridges – “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand”

Leon Bridges – “Bad Bad News”

Secrecies – “Hole In My Heart”

Queens Of The Stone Age – “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”

St. Vincent – “And Then She Kissed Me”

Charley Crockett – “Lil’ Girl’s Name”

Lucius – “Neighbors”

