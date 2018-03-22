What’s New with Gini Mascorro — March 19, 2018

Monday, March 19, 2017

Highlights from this week’s show:

Willie Nelson – “Last Man Standing”

Full disclosure: We’re still slightly obsessed with the idea that April 29 should be an official Texas state holiday. Maybe even a national holiday, seeing how he’s an absolute treasure and musical ambassador. King Willie Nelson just reigns supreme here, and that’s that. This honky tonk pioneer, outlaw, activist and entrepreneur (Willie’s Reserve, anyone?) will keep on showing us how it’s done, and true to form, his new album Last Man Standing arrives on April 27, two days before his 85th birthday. See you at the ranch.

Frank Turner — “Blackout”

Frank Turner is one of the hardest-touring and most prolific songwriters in the business, so every new album he puts out is a cause for celebration. And Fort Worth figures prominently in the story of his May 4 release, Be More Kind, as it was co-produced with Austin Jenkins and Joshua Block at their Niles City Sound studio. Trust us to always find a North Texas connection, and you can also trust Mr. Turner to deliver the goods when it comes to impassioned and soul-stirring songcraft. Oh, and mark June 12 on your calendar, when KXT presents him at the House of Blues.

Ladytron — “The Animals”

In the seven years since their last album, the members of Liverpool’s Ladytron kept themselves occupied with a host of outside projects – including two solo albums from frontwoman Helen Marnie. Primal and synth-tastic as ever, their new single “The Animals” displays their knack for keeping their fans dancing in the dark, so to speak. It’s pure Ladytron – pearly nihilism shrouded in silk and tied with a bow. And this time around, it’s crowd-funded via Pledge Music, which means their dedicated fanbase can donate to the cause – i.e. the new album slated for a mid-2018 release.

Here’s the full playlist:

Frank Turner – “Blackout”

Parquet Courts – “Almost Had To Start A Fight/In And Out Of Patience”

Calexico – “Under The Wheels”

Shame – “One Rizla”

Leon Bridges – “Bad Bad News”

Yo La Tengo – “Shades Of Blue”

Erika Wennerstrom – “Extraordinary Love”

Matt Costa – “I Remember It Well”

Willie Nelson – “Last Man Standing”

Natalie Prass – “Short Court Style”

Lo Moon – “This Is It”

Okkervil River – “Don’t Move Back To L.A.”

The Hope Trust – “Get Right”

Ladytron – “The Animals”

Darlingside – “Best Of The Best Of Times”

Lord Huron – “Wait By The River”

Got a question about something you heard on What’s New? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.