What’s New with Gini Mascorro — March 12, 2018

Monday, March 12, 2017

Highlights from this week’s show:

Natalie Prass – “Short Court Style”

As far as artistic evolutions go, 2018’s list is growing. The Decemberists trying on 80’s post-punk for size, Oklahoma artist Parker Millsap plugging in, and Natalie Prass, known for her folkier fare, venturing into electronica with the help of Grammy-winning mixer Blue, responsible for Solange’s Cranes In The Sky and Cupid Deluxe from the former Houstonian Dev Hynes (AKA Blood Orange). Prass’s longtime collaborator and producer Matthew E. White was also on hand during the making of The Future And The Past, arriving June 1 via ATO Records. FYI, Prass will also be one of the VuHaus SXSW Radio Day Stage live broadcast from the Austin Convention Center this Friday, March 16 at 2pm CT!

Parquet Courts: “Wide Awake”

Late to the Parquet Courts party, but as we know, sometimes the party doesn’t really kick into high gear until the band arrives, and ooh child, have they ever. Wide Awake! won’t do much for your insomnia, but if it’s a morning or afternoon pick-me-up you’re in need of, snag this title track – along with the album’s other jewel, “Almost Had To Start A Fight/In And Out Of Patience” – and resign yourself to repeat listens until April 28, when this former-Denton band graces the stage of Sons of Hermann, ahead of Wide Awake!’s release on May 18. Fans of Drums And Wires-era XTC and Sonic Youth might just even discover their new best friend in this one.

Liz Brasher – “Body Of Mine”

Possessing the kind of celestial, honeyed pipes that’ll bring you to your knees, Fat Possum’s newest signee and Slingshot 2018 artist Liz Brasher has only one EP to her name – Outcast – but this will no doubt ensure the Memphis-based vocalist and songwriter’s place as an artist on the ascent. Staying true to her gospel and blues roots while bringing something entirely new to the table is a hard line to straddle, but Brasher delivers gracefully, with the ease of someone who’s already been at it for years. See her in Austin this week at NPR’s SXSW Music Stage, or bide your time until May 11 when she makes a stop at the House of Blues (Cambridge Room) in Dallas.

Andrew Delaney & The Horse You Rode In On — “Elephants”

Dallas songwriter-storyteller Andrew Delaney might not be on your radar just yet. Count on that to change, however, because he’ll be more than a mere blip here in the next few months. This winner of 2017’s Songwriter Serenade competition will be making his SXSW rounds this year, but if you’re staying away from the ATX crazy, he and his band The Horse You Rode In On will be back home for three shows: March 23 at Uncle Calvin’s, Denton’s BackYard On Bell with Taylor Young from the O’s on March 27, and at City Tavern in downtown Dallas on April 7. Also, when esteemed Chicago radio host and Folk DJ Hall of Fame inductee Rich Warren christens you as “the Alfred Hitchcock of singer-songwriters,” you’d be hard-pressed to find a better endorsement.

Here’s the full playlist:

Calpurnia – “City Boy”

Parker Millsap – “Fine Line”

Father John Misty – “Mr. Tillman”

Madisen Ward & The Mama Bear – “Childhood Goodbye”

Dermot Kennedy – “Glory”

Liz Brasher – “Body Of Mine”

Andrew Delaney & The Horse You Ride In On – “Elephants”

Jacob Banks – “Chainsmoking”

Odesza – “Higher Ground” (feat. Naomi Wild)

Brian Fallon – “If Your Prayers Don’t Get To Heaven”

Parquet Courts – “Wide Awake”

James Bay – “Pink Lemonade”

Josh Rouse – “Salton Sea”

Moby – “Like A Motherless Child”

Natalie Prass – “Short Court Style”

Dr. Dog – “Go Out Fighting”

Car Seat Headrest – “Nervous Young Inhumans”

