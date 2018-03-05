This Week on World Cafe: March 5-9

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

Monday, March 5th – Marlon Williams

Marlon Williams wasn’t sure what his sophomore album was going to be about. Then, he and his girlfriend broke up. A thoughtful Williams recounts this understandably difficult situation with grace. Tune in to hear Williams talk about the space around writing a break up album, his (magnificent) voice and why it’s easier to write a sad song than a happy song.

Tuesday, March 6th – Sam Sanders Guest DJ Hour

From the gospel songs his mom used to play around the house, to the music he danced to at prom, to the rappers who get him through his morning run, NPR host Sam Sanders shares his incredible breadth of musical appreciation as Guest DJ this week. Also, Talia Schlanger surprises Sam with a phone call to one of his favorite artists, Bonnie Raitt.

Wednesday, March 7th – Caitlyn Smith

Caitlyn Smith has co-written songs for Meghan Trainor and Garth Brooks, not to mention Juliette Barnes’s signature song, “Don’t Put Dirt on My Grave Just Yet,” from the TV show Nashville. Now, with her powerful voice she’s moving from songwriter to singer. Caitlyn Smith plays from her album Starfire and talks to the World Cafe‘s Ann Powers about her struggles in Music City.

Thursday, March 8th – BØRNS

BØRNS’ latest album Blue Madonna features his stratospheric vocal range and the same delightfully off-kilter pop sensibility that caught Prince’s attention on his 2015 hit “Electric Love.” BØRNS drops by the Café to talk about his carefully curated sense of personal style, collaborating with Lana Del Rey and his childhood ambition to be a “skateboard paramedic.” He’ll explain.

(And be sure to check out our KXT Live Session with BØRNS, as well!)

Friday, March 9th – Eddie Kramer

Jimi Hendrix’s musical vision was captured by his engineer Eddie Kramer. Tune in to hear Eddie talk about a new album of previously unreleased Hendrix material and share stories from back in the day, including Hendrix’s Woodstock performance, late-night hangs with the who’s who of late 60s rock ‘n’ roll and more.

