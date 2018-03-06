KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 6, 2018

Tuesday, March 6, 2018
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Rocket 88” — Jackie Brenston & His Delta Cats
(Single), 1952
7:30am — This Day In Music History
On this day in music history, Phil Alvin of The Blasters was born in Downey, California in 1953.
“American Music” — The Blasters
The Blasters, 1984
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Ride the Tiger” — Jefferson Airplane
Dragon Fly, 1974
9:30am — LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT!
This morning we announced our 2018 KXT Sun Sets lineup! Check out the full schedule here.
