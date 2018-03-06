KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 6, 2018

Tuesday, March 6, 2018

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Rocket 88” — Jackie Brenston & His Delta Cats

(Single), 1952

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Phil Alvin of The Blasters was born in Downey, California in 1953.

“American Music” — The Blasters

The Blasters, 1984

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Ride the Tiger” — Jefferson Airplane

Dragon Fly, 1974

9:30am — LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT!

This morning we announced our 2018 KXT Sun Sets lineup! Check out the full schedule here.

Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

