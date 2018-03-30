KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 30, 2018

Friday, March 30, 2018
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Twisting By The Pool” — Dire Straits
ExtendedancEPlay, 1983
7:30am — This Day In Music History
On this day in music history, The Chiffons began a four week run at number one with “He’s So Fine.”
“He’s So Fine” — The Chiffons
He’s So Fine, 1963
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Spanish Moon” — Little Feat
Waiting For Columbus, 1978
Check out this morning’s full playlist here.
