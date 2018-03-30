KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 30, 2018

Friday, March 30, 2018

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Twisting By The Pool” — Dire Straits

ExtendedancEPlay, 1983

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, The Chiffons began a four week run at number one with “He’s So Fine.”

“He’s So Fine” — The Chiffons

He’s So Fine, 1963

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Spanish Moon” — Little Feat

Waiting For Columbus, 1978

Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.