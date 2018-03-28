KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 28, 2018

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“The Song Remains The Same” — Led Zeppelin
House Of The Holy, 1973

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, John Lennon recorded the vocals for “Good Morning Good Morning.”

“Good Morning Good Morning” — Beatles
Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967

‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ album cover

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Ballad Of A Well Known Gun” — Elton John
Tumbleweed Connection,  1971

‘Tumbleweed Connection’ on vinyl, photo by Brad Dolbeer

