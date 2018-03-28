KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 28, 2018

Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“The Song Remains The Same” — Led Zeppelin
House Of The Holy, 1973
7:30am — This Day In Music History
On this day in music history, John Lennon recorded the vocals for “Good Morning Good Morning.”
“Good Morning Good Morning” — Beatles
Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Ballad Of A Well Known Gun” — Elton John
Tumbleweed Connection, 1971
Check out this morning’s full playlist here.
