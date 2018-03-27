KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 27, 2018

March 27, 2018

Tuesday, March 27, 2018
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

 

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Little Green Bag” — George Baker Selection
Little Green Bag, 1970

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Eric Clapton married Patti Boyd/Harrison in Tuscon, Arizona in 1979.

“Layla” — Derek & The Dominos
Layla & Other Assorted Love Songs, 1970

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Connection” — The Rolling Stones
Between The Buttons,  1967

‘Between The Buttons’ album cover

Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.