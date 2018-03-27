KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 27, 2018

Tuesday, March 27, 2018
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Little Green Bag” — George Baker Selection
Little Green Bag, 1970
7:30am — This Day In Music History
On this day in music history, Eric Clapton married Patti Boyd/Harrison in Tuscon, Arizona in 1979.
“Layla” — Derek & The Dominos
Layla & Other Assorted Love Songs, 1970
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Connection” — The Rolling Stones
Between The Buttons, 1967
Check out this morning’s full playlist here.
Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.