KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 27, 2018

Tuesday, March 27, 2018

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Little Green Bag” — George Baker Selection

Little Green Bag, 1970

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Eric Clapton married Patti Boyd/Harrison in Tuscon, Arizona in 1979.

“Layla” — Derek & The Dominos

Layla & Other Assorted Love Songs, 1970

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Connection” — The Rolling Stones

Between The Buttons, 1967

