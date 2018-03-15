KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 15, 2018

Thursday, March 15, 2018

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“The Very Thing That Makes You Rich (Makes Me Poor)” — Ry Cooder

Bop Til You Drop, 1979

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Sly Stone was born in Denton, Texas in 1943.

“Family Affair” — Sly & The Family Stone

There’s a Riot Goin’ On, 1971

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Furry Sings The Blues'” — Joni Mitchell

Hejira, 1976

Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

