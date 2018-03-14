KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 14, 2018

Wednesday, March 14, 2018

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Say What!” — Stevie Ray Vaughan

Soul To Soul, 1985

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Farm Aid V took place at Texas Stadium in 1992.

“Graceland” — Willie Nelson

Across The Borderline, 1993

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Cold Cold Cold'” — Cage The Elephant

Tell Me I’m Pretty, 2015

9:30am — Wednesday Morning Live with Dave Emmert

This morning Dave brought you “I Fought the Law ” by The Clash, from the soundtrack to their film Rude Boy in 1980. We don’t have a video, but here’s the track, via Spotify:

