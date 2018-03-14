KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — March 14, 2018

Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Say What!” — Stevie Ray Vaughan
Soul To Soul, 1985
7:30am — This Day In Music History
On this day in music history, Farm Aid V took place at Texas Stadium in 1992.
“Graceland” — Willie Nelson
Across The Borderline, 1993
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Cold Cold Cold'” — Cage The Elephant
Tell Me I’m Pretty, 2015
9:30am — Wednesday Morning Live with Dave Emmert
This morning Dave brought you “I Fought the Law ” by The Clash, from the soundtrack to their film Rude Boy in 1980. We don’t have a video, but here’s the track, via Spotify:
Check out this morning’s full playlist here.
Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or