What’s New with Gini Mascorro — Feb. 26, 2018

Monday, February 26, 2017

Highlights from this week’s show:

Janelle Monáe— “Make Me Feel”

The otherworldly appeal of Janelle Monáe never ceases to inspire and enchant. From android to androgyne, in front of the camera (Hidden Figures, Moonlight) or behind the mic, the wait between her albums will remain worth the effort. Oh, and if that synth line sounds vaguely like something the late, great Prince might’ve had a hand in, you’re not nuts. Monáe had indeed been working with the Little Purple God up until his death in 2016. And perhaps JeredTheShy gave the best endorsement yet of lead single “Make Me Feel” in his YouTube comments: “Prince went back to his home planet because he knew damn well Monáe had it under control here.” Dirty Computer drops April 27.

Dr. Dog – “Go Out Fighting”

Accentuating the positive seems akin to finding a toothpick in a haystack these days, but Dr. Dog’s “Go Out Fighting” may be just the track that turns that old chestnut on its ear while bringing the Philly psych-pop faves to the attention of the music-loving masses. Blending a garage rock sensibility with the punctuality of wicked-sweet Hammond riffs, this track will stand out like a lysergic supernova when it’s time to put your spring playlist together. Critical Equation also marks the first time the band’s ever allowed an outsider into the studio. Gus Seyffert’s previous work with Beck, Michael Kiwanuka and Norah Jones bodes well for what to expect on the new album, arriving on April 27 via Thirty Tigers.

Laura Veirs – “Everybody Needs You”

Once she’d wrapped up recording and touring with case/lang/veirs, the uber-prolific and multi-gifted Portland artist Laura Veirs got cracking on her tenth studio album, The Lookout. Balancing her songwriting with motherhood – along with writing the children’s book Libba: The Magnificent Musical Life of Elizabeth Cotten!, and producing the new Midnight Lightning! podcast – her creative streak shows no sign of waning. “Everybody Needs You” is an exquisite taste of what to expect on The Lookout, landing April 13.

Lord Huron – “Wait By The River”

Verdict: Lord Huron’s romantic mea culpa “Wait By The River” bedazzles, and doesn’t stop there. With a healthy splash of doo wop, sumptuous melody and lyricism that’ll no doubt be the catalyst for many a slow dance, count on this one being a keeper. Even better, Lord Huron will be one of your Old 97’s County Fair headliners on April 14, just in time for Vide Noir’s release April 20.

Here’s the full playlist:

Lo Moon – “Real Love”

Jenna Clark – “Graceless”

Dr. Dog – “Go Out Fighting”

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel”

ZZ Ward & Fitz – “Domino”

Soccer Mommy – “Your Dog”

Ty Segall – “Every 1’s A Winner”

Jimi Hendrix – “Lover Man”

Speedy Ortiz – “Lucky 88”

Parquet Courts – “Almost Had To Start A Fight / In And Out Of Patience”

Courtney Barnett – “Nameless, Faceless”

Pedigo’s Magic Pilsner – “The Comedian”

Titus Andronicus – “Above The Bodega (Local Business)”

Dispatch – “Dear Congress, (17)”

Eels – “Today Is The Day”

Got a question about something you heard on What’s New? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.