KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Feb. 28, 2018

Wednesday, February 28, 2018

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Makin’ Whoopee” — Dr. John & Rickie Lee Jones

In A Sentimental Mood & Sleepless In Seattle Soundtrack, 1989

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Donnie Iris was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania in 1943.

“Ah! Leah” — Donnie Iris

Back On The Streets, 1980

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Shake” — The Head & The Heart

Let’s Be Still, 2013

9:30am — Wednesday Morning Live with Dave Emmert

“The Rain Song” — Robert Plant & Jimmy Page

Jimmy Page and Robert Plant Unledded with the London Metropolitan Orchestra, 1994

Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

