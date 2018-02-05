KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Feb. 5, 2018

Monday, February 5, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“I Believe In You” — Black Dub

Black Dub, 2010

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Psychedelic Furs played at Bronco Bowl in Dallas in 1990.

“The Ghost In You” — Psychedelic Furs

Mirror Moves, 1984

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Blue Letter” — Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac, 1975



Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.