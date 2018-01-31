What You Heard This AM on KXT — Jan. 31, 2018

Wednesday, January 31, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“I’m So Glad” — Cream

Fresh Cream, 1966

7:30am — This Day In Music History

Happy Birthday, Terry Kath! The vocalist/guitarist for Chicago was born on this day in 1946 in — you guessed it — Chicago, IL.

“I’m A Man” — Chicago

Chicago Transit Authority, 1969

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Texas Rose Cafe” — Little Feat

Sailin’ Shoes, 1972

9:30am — Wednesday Morning Live with Dave Emmert

“Stormy Monday” — The Allman Brothers

At Filmore East Live, 1971

Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.

Thumbnail image: Album cover for At Filmore East Live by The Allman Brothers.