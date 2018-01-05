The Local Show with Amy Miller — Jan. 4, 2018

Thursday, January 4, 2017
A note from the host:
Happy New Year! I decided to kick off the first show of the year with a ton of new local music — and a few from the archives. Highlights from the show this week include a great artist out of Ft. Worth named Matthew McNeal, who just finished recording a new album down at Israel Nash’s recording studio in Dripping Springs, Texas. The song “Gotta Get To You” is a standout track on his forthcoming album, Good Luck.
If you’ve been living in north Texas for a while now, you might remember a band called Farstar. Well, they’ll be reuniting in 2018 to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their album Broken Down and Wandering. I started the show this week with a song from the album titled “Welcome to the Show,” and if you want to check out the full album, here’s a link to stream it:
If you’re looking for something to fit the mood of the season, check out The High Moons. This week I played a gorgeous tune from the band called “Mary’s Garden.” Here’s some video footage of the band performing the song live for Sofar Dallas-Fort Worth:
And here’s the full playlist from this week’s show:
Farstar – “Welcome to the Show”
Motorcade – “Recover”
Matthew McNeal – “Gotta Get To You”
Cryptolog – “Picture Day”
Admiral – “The Afterglow”
Salim Nourallah – “Boy In The Record Shop”
The High Moons – “Mary’s Garden”
John Singer Sergeant w/ Sir Earl Toon – “Dizzy Joy”
Kinsley August – “Heart of Electricity”
Midlake – “Roscoe”
Wyatt Martin – “Not The Same Without You”
The O’s – “Brand New Start”
Midnight Opera – “Older Hands Prevail”
Got a question about something you heard on tonight’s show? Reach out to us on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message here. And don’t forget – you can always email me your local song submissions of any genre to [email protected]!
— Amy Miller