The Local Show with Amy Miller — Jan. 11, 2018

Thursday, January 11, 2017

A note from the host:

My guests this week on The Local Show were Cameron Smith and Jim Vallee from Dreamy Life Records in Fort Worth. The label released some really great albums in 2017, including new albums from Oil Boom, Pearl Earl and volume 4 of the label’s compilation series, Group Therapy. Cameron and Jim brought in a song from local band Acid Carousel from their forthcoming new album. I encourage you to check out Dreamy Life’s little record shop in Fort Worth as well – it’s excellently curated!

Some other highlights from The Local Show this week included new music from Emma Walsh, a recent grad from Booker T. Washington High School in Dallas:

And in honor of what would have been David Bowie’s 71st birthday this week, I played a great cover of Bowie’s “Golden Year” by Wesley Jensen and Claire Morales:

Here’s the full playlist from this week’s show:

Emma Walsh – “Lover of Mine”

Goodnight Ned – “Alive and Well”

Wesley Geiger – “El Dorado”

South of Royal – “I’ll Never Be The Same”

Abraham Alexander – “America”

Pedigo’s Magic Pilsner – “The Comedian”

Acid Carousel – “Spaceships (The Sequel)”

Madison King – “Homewrecker”

Wesley Jensen & Claire Morales – “Golden Years”

Andy Pickett – “Paid”

The Quaker City Night Hawks – “Duendes”

And don't forget – you can always email me your local song submissions of any genre to [email protected]!

— Amy Miller

— Amy Miller