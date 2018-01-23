From old standbys to new favorites, the Old 97’s County Fair lineup is here!

North Texas’ favorite alt-country festival returns Saturday, April 14. Here’s what you need to know:

What is it?

A one-stage, one-day festival featuring nine alt-country bands and a true county fair atmosphere, right in the heart of downtown Dallas.

When is it?

Saturday, April 14, 2018. Doors open at noon.

Where is it?

Main Street Garden Park in Dallas.

Who will be there?

Old 97’s, Lord Huron, Valerie June, Paul Cauthen and many more. Here’s a little taste of what to expect:

Blues queen Valerie June is sure to delight. Here she is singing “Shakedown” for a recent On The Road session.

Los Angeles quintet Lord Huron paid KXT an in-studio visit back in 2014 to share a duo of tracks from their debut album.

Paul Cauthen showcased his big velvet voice in an On The Road session for KXT last June. Learn more about the Tyler native in his Art&Seek Artist Spotlight feature.

Tickets for the 2018 rendition of Old 97’s County Fair are available now.