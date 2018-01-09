KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Jan. 9, 2018

Tuesday, January 9, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Everyday Now” — Texas

Southside, 1989

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Charlie Watts joined the Rolling Stones after leaving Blues Incorporated and his job working as a graphic designer in 1963. Also, happy birthday to Jimmy Page! The inimitable Led Zeppelin guitarist was born on this day in 1944 Heston, Middlesex, England.

“Ten Years Gone” — Led Zeppelin

Physical Graffiti, 1975

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Can’t Find My Way Home” — Eric Clapton

E.C. Was Here, 1975



