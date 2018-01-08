KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Jan. 8, 2018

Monday, January 8 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Fishin’ Blues” — Taj Mahal

Giant Step/De Ole Folks At Home, 1969

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in 1947, the one and only David Bowie was born in Brixton, London, England.

“Starman” — David Bowie

The Rise And Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, 1972

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“County Fair” — Joe Walsh

So What, 1974



