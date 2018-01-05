KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Jan. 5, 2018

Friday, January 5 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Run Run Run” — Jo Jo Gunne

Jo Jo Gunne, 1972

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, the Red Hot Chili Peppers played at The Stark Club in 1984; Prince made his live debut at the Capri in Minneapolis in 1979; and Bruce Springsteen released his debut album Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. in 1973.

“For You” — Bruce Springsteen

Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J., 1973

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Right Down The Line” — Gerry Rafferty

City To City, 1978

