KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Jan. 4, 2018

January 4, 2018

Thursday, January 4, 2017
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

 

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

We Ain’t Got Nothin’ Yet — The Blues MaGoos
Psychedelic Lollipop, 1969

 

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Coral Records released “It Doesn’t Matter Anymore,” which was Buddy Holly’s last single before his death in 1959. And happy birthday, Michael Stripe! The R.E.M. lead vocalist was born on this day in 1960 in Decatur, Georgia.

“Radio Free Europe” — R.E.M.
Murmur, 1983

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Angry Eyes” — Loggins & Messsina
Loggins & Messina, 1972

9:30am — Local Music Picks with Amy Miller

“Gotta Get To You” — Matthew McNeal, Fort Worth
Good Luck, Coming February 2018!

Full Playlist

