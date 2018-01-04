KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Jan. 4, 2018

Thursday, January 4, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

We Ain’t Got Nothin’ Yet — The Blues MaGoos

Psychedelic Lollipop, 1969

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Coral Records released “It Doesn’t Matter Anymore,” which was Buddy Holly’s last single before his death in 1959. And happy birthday, Michael Stripe! The R.E.M. lead vocalist was born on this day in 1960 in Decatur, Georgia.

“Radio Free Europe” — R.E.M.

Murmur, 1983

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Angry Eyes” — Loggins & Messsina

Loggins & Messina, 1972

9:30am — Local Music Picks with Amy Miller

“Gotta Get To You” — Matthew McNeal, Fort Worth

Good Luck, Coming February 2018!

