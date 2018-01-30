KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Jan. 30, 2018

Tuesday, January 30, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Don’t Let Me Down” — The Beatles

Hey Jude, 1970

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Tom Petty played at the Reunion Arena with Nick Lowe in 1983. Also, happy birthday to Steve Marriott! The lead singer of Humble Pie and Small Faces was born on this day in 1947 in Manor Park, London.

“30 Days In The Hole” —Humble Pie

Smokin’, 1972

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

Bring It On Home To Me — Animals

Animal Tracks, 1965

