KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Jan. 23, 2018

Tuesday, January 23, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Hey! Baby” — Bruce Channel

Hey! Baby, 1962

7:30am — This Day In Music History

Happy Birthday, Robin Zander! The lead singer of Cheap Trick was born on this day in 1953 in Beloit, WI.

“Surrender” — Cheap Trick

Heaven Tonight, 1978

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“What Does It Take (To Win Your Love)” — Jr. Walker & The All Stars

Home Cookin’, 1968

Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.