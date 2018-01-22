KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Jan. 22, 2018

Monday, January 22, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Plastic Fantastic Lover” — Jefferson Airplane

Surrealistic Pillow, 1967

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Aretha Franklin released Lady Soul in 1968. Also, happy birthday to Michael Hutchence! The founding member and lead singer of INXS was born on this day in 1960 in Sydney, Australia.

“Shine Like It Does” — INXS

Listen Like Thieves, 1984

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“(Sweet Sweet Baby) Since You’ve Been Gone” — Aretha Franklin

Lady Soul, 1968

9:30am — New Music Monday Picks with Gini Mascorro

“Roll On Slow” — Glen Hansard

Between Two Shores, 2018



“This Strange Effect” — The Shacks

The Shacks, 2017

