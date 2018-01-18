KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Jan. 18, 2018

Thursday, January 18, 2017
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Also Sprach Zarathustra” — Eumir Deodato
Prelude, 1972
7:30am — This Day In Music History
On this day in 1978, Warren Zevon released the album Excitable Boy.
“Roland The Headless Thompson Gunner” — Warren Zevon
Excitable Boy, 1978
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Curtains” — Elton John
Elton’s Captain Fantastic & The Brown Dirt Cowboy, 1975
9:30am – Local Music Picks with Amy Miller
“Lover of Mine” — Emma Walsh
Check out this morning’s full playlist here.
