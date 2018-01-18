KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Jan. 18, 2018

Thursday, January 18, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Also Sprach Zarathustra” — Eumir Deodato

Prelude, 1972

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in 1978, Warren Zevon released the album Excitable Boy.

“Roland The Headless Thompson Gunner” — Warren Zevon

Excitable Boy, 1978

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Curtains” — Elton John

Elton’s Captain Fantastic & The Brown Dirt Cowboy, 1975

9:30am – Local Music Picks with Amy Miller

“Lover of Mine” — Emma Walsh

Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.