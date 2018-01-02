January Concerts in North Texas

If your New Year’s resolution was to see more live music this year, you’re in luck.
That’s because this January, North Texas will be privy to a stellar lineup of concerts that are well-worth a trip into the bleak, winter air. From a banjo genius to a much-awaited local debut, here are the shows we think you can’t miss this month:
KXT 91.7 and Art&Seek Present Béla Fleck and Brooklyn Rider
Sun, January 14
Majestic Theatre
Some say Béla Fleck is the best banjoist in the world. Some say he has totally reinvented the image of the instrument. Some say all of the above. Well, WE say don’t miss your chance to see this 16-time Grammy Award winner — plus the “future of chamber music,” Brooklyn Rider — at the beautiful Majestic Theatre on January 14.
KXT 91.7 Presents Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
Thu, January 18
Granada Theater
Given that we have a new Black Rebel Motorcycle Club album to look forward to on January 12, we’re going to go ahead and mark down 2018 as a success. For over 15 years, the San Francisco outfit has carried the torch for classic rock ‘n’ roll — and now, you can see them for yourself live in Lower Greenville.
KXT’s The Local Show Presents MOTORCADE
Sat, January 20
Good Records
We have long been looking forward to the debut album from MOTORCADE. If you’re not familiar with the Dallas outfit, think along the lines of Depeche Mode, The Jesus and Mary Chain and Echo & The Bunnyman. Or, just join us at Good Records in Lower Greenville on January 20 to hear the band yourself at their debut album release party.
KXT 91.7 Presents Bon Iver
Tue, January 23
The Bomb Factory
SOLD OUT!
Doesn’t it feel like the debut of Bon Iver‘s For Emma, Forever Ago was, in fact, not that long ago? *Sigh* Excuse as we take a nostalgic walk down album memory lane. The more recent album from the Wisconsin native is, of course, 22, A Million. Appropriately named, we think, seeing as how about a million of you seemed to reach out to us for tickets to this now sold-out show in Deep Ellum. If you were lucky enough to snag a ticket — enjoy!
The Killers
Sat, January 27
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Killers made a killer return in 2017 with their album Wonderful Wonderful. And we’re sure their show at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving is sure to be just that — wonderful, wonderful.
KXT 91.7 Presents Wolf Parade
Sun, January 28
House of Blues
Oh, Canada. How we love thee. And your musicians. That includes, of course, Quebec’s Wolf Parade, who released their fourth album, Cry, Cry, Cry, in October of last year. The indie rock outfit has been touring steadily ever since, but that all comes to a close with their final stop in Big D at House of Blues on January 28.
Happy concerting, North Texas!
— Lauren