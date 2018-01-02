January Concerts in North Texas

If your New Year’s resolution was to see more live music this year, you’re in luck.

That’s because this January, North Texas will be privy to a stellar lineup of concerts that are well-worth a trip into the bleak, winter air. From a banjo genius to a much-awaited local debut, here are the shows we think you can’t miss this month:

Sun, January 14

Majestic Theatre

Get tickets here.

Some say Béla Fleck is the best banjoist in the world. Some say he has totally reinvented the image of the instrument. Some say all of the above. Well, WE say don’t miss your chance to see this 16-time Grammy Award winner — plus the “future of chamber music,” Brooklyn Rider — at the beautiful Majestic Theatre on January 14.

Thu, January 18

Granada Theater

Get tickets here.

Given that we have a new Black Rebel Motorcycle Club album to look forward to on January 12, we’re going to go ahead and mark down 2018 as a success. For over 15 years, the San Francisco outfit has carried the torch for classic rock ‘n’ roll — and now, you can see them for yourself live in Lower Greenville.

Sat, January 20

Good Records

Get tickets here.

We have long been looking forward to the debut album from MOTORCADE. If you’re not familiar with the Dallas outfit, think along the lines of Depeche Mode, The Jesus and Mary Chain and Echo & The Bunnyman. Or, just join us at Good Records in Lower Greenville on January 20 to hear the band yourself at their debut album release party.

Tue, January 23

The Bomb Factory

SOLD OUT!

Doesn’t it feel like the debut of Bon Iver‘s For Emma, Forever Ago was, in fact, not that long ago? *Sigh* Excuse as we take a nostalgic walk down album memory lane. The more recent album from the Wisconsin native is, of course, 22, A Million. Appropriately named, we think, seeing as how about a million of you seemed to reach out to us for tickets to this now sold-out show in Deep Ellum. If you were lucky enough to snag a ticket — enjoy!

Sat, January 27

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Get tickets here.

The Killers made a killer return in 2017 with their album Wonderful Wonderful. And we’re sure their show at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving is sure to be just that — wonderful, wonderful.

Sun, January 28

House of Blues

Get tickets here.

Oh, Canada. How we love thee. And your musicians. That includes, of course, Quebec’s Wolf Parade, who released their fourth album, Cry, Cry, Cry, in October of last year. The indie rock outfit has been touring steadily ever since, but that all comes to a close with their final stop in Big D at House of Blues on January 28.

Happy concerting, North Texas!

— Lauren