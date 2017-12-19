What’s New with Gini Mascorro — Dec. 18, 2017

Monday, December 18, 2017

Highlights from this week’s show:

Mt. Joy – “Silver Lining”

Taking inspiration from all-American originals like the Dead, Dylan, Alabama Shakes, Paul Simon and My Morning Jacket — and with an affectionate nod to Little Feat’s “Willin” — “Silver Lining” from Philly five-piece Mt. Joy is the perfect earworm, and a sweetly compelling way to spend the next three minutes and 19 seconds of your life. As the band wraps up production of their new album in L.A., that buzz will grow exponentially when they hit the road with Neko Case for her mini-tour of the northeast in early 2018.

Lissie – “Blood & Muscle”

Christmas came a wee bit early when we received (or should I say, were blindsided by) Lissie’s latest, “Blood & Muscle.” Two words: that voice! We’re smitten. And so is Spotify, who added the track to their Piano Ballads playlist. New album Castles arrives March 23.

Ty Segall – “Every 1’s A Winner”

Covers like no other up here at the KXT mothership, and just the thought of Ty Segall taking a minor Hot Chocolate hit and transforming it into a falsetto-infused, Ritchie Blackmore-worthy jam makes us weak in the knees. Having just announced the details of his new Drag City release Freedom’s Goblin on Conan recently, Segall’s primed to blaze a brand new path in 2018, with the album landing January 26 and a Dallas date on the horizon, as well – April 24 at Canton Hall.

Full Playlist

Mt. Joy – “Silver Lining”

Mystery Bruise – “Jellybean”

Mondo Cozmo – “Plastic Soul”

Motorcade – “Desertion”

Zuli – “Blaze”

Lissie – “Blood & Muscle”

Curtis Harding – “On & On”

Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile – “Continental Breakfast”

Chris Thile – “Elephant In The Room”

Shovels & Rope – “Joey (feat. Nicole Atkins)”

Juke Ross – “Shadows In The Dark”

Liam Gallagher – “Come Back To Me”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – “Holy Mountain”

Robert Finley – “Get It While You Can”

Shame – “One Rizla”

Portugal. The Man – “Live In The Moment”

