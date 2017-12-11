This Week on ‘World Cafe’: Dec. 11-15

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe:

Monday, December 11: Penny and Sparrow

Penny and Sparrow evoke the detail of Simon and Garfunkel and the openness of Bon Iver. Tune in as they perform live from their new album Wendigo and explain the fine balance between their Christian beliefs and the label of being a Christian band, including how hard it is to talk publicly about faith in the age of 140 characters.

Tuesday, December 12: JD McPherson

JD McPherson, the Oklahoman who made retro rock sound modern with “North Side Gal” is back with a new album called Undivided Heart and Soul. It was recorded in Nashville’s historic RCA Studio B after JD uprooted his family and moved them to Music City. Tune in to hear JD McPherson and his band perform live.

Rag’n’Bone Man’s Human is the fastest-selling male solo debut this decade, and he took home Critics Choice and British Breakthrough Act at this year’s Brit Awards. Tune in Wednesday as Rag’N’Bone Man performs stripped down versions of his bluesy, soulful songs and talks about the inevitability of being recognized at 6 foot 5, with heavy tattoos and a beard.

Thursday, December 14: Emily Haines

Emily Haines is the lead singer of rock outfit Metric. But on her new solo album Choir of the Mind, there are no wailing guitars. The spotlight shines directly on her singing and the work-of-art that is her songwriting. Listen in as Emily Haines performs solo, seated at the piano.

Friday, December 15: Michael McDonald

From Steely Dan, to The Doobie Brothers, to his own solo career, Michael McDonald has made a lasting mark on pop culture with his distinctive voice. His new release Wide Open is his first album of original material in 17 years. Tune in as he talks about playing the new songs live, the challenges of his early work with Steely Dan and how hard it is for him to express his feelings outside of music.

Listen to World Cafe Monday-Friday at 11pm on KXT.